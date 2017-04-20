WLTX
Two police officers shot in downtown Seattle; possible suspect on loose

5:40 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

Two police officers were shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a robbery in downtown Seattle. Two suspects have been found and there may be a third suspect on the loose.

Both officers are "alert and OK," according to the Seattle Police Foundation.

One suspect was detained and a second suspect was found with serious injuries, Seattle police tweeted.

SPD said they are searching for a possible third suspect. He's described as a black male with dark complexion, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 250 pounds with a black jacket, glasses, and a Seahawks beanie.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. near Madison Street and Western Avenue, according to Seattle Police.

The Henry M. Jackson Federal Building at First Avenue and Madison was being evacuated after the shooting, and it is not known if the shooter is still at large.

The officer were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The public should avoid the area while police investigate.

 

Map: Officers shot in downtown Seattle

 

Photos: Police officers shot in downtown Seattle

This is a developing story with more details to come.

© 2017 KING-TV


