Two SC Police Officers Shot by Domestic Violence Suspect

Two officers in Jasper County have been shot.

wltx 11:08 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been killed and two law enforcement officers have been wounded in a shootout at a South Carolina home.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said at a news conference that the officers were checking on a 911 call about a man shooting at a woman about 6 p.m. Thursday when the man came out of the home in Hardeeville firing his gun.

Malphrus says the officers shot back, killing the suspect.

The sheriff says the Jasper County deputy, Justin Smith, was shot in the shoulder and hand and the Hardeeville police officer, Kelvin Grant was wounded in the armpit. Both are being treated at a Savannah, Georgia, hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition. 

Both were wearing vests. 

Malphrus says the woman in the home suffered burns to the face when the man fired the gun extremely close to her, but she was not  seriously wounded.

State police will investigate the shooting.

© 2017 Associated Press


