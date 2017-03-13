Two SCDOT Workers Killed in Hit and Run

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - Two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers have been killed in a hit and run in Aiken County Monday morning.

WRDW reports that a three-person crew was working along Augusta Road when they were struck by a tan sedan.

Two of the workers died from their injuries shortly afterward. The other employee only suffered minor injuries to his hand.

The workers who died have been identified as 54-year-old Anthony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark.

State troopers say the vehicle involved in the collision has been found, but it's unclear if the driver has been located and if that person is facing charges.

