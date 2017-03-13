SCDOT Workers Killed in Hit and Run Identified

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - The Aiken County Coroner's office has identified the two SCDOT employees who were killed in a hit and run Monday morning.

The agency says the victims are 54-year-old Anthony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark. Redmond was from Warrenville, while Clark was from the city of Aiken.

WRDW reports that a three-person crew was working along Augusta Road near Storm Branch Road around 9 a.m. when they were struck by a tan sedan.

Redmond and Clark died at the scene. The other employee only suffered minor injuries to his hand.

State troopers say the vehicle involved in the collision has been found, but not the suspect. A search is still underway for that person.

