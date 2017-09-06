Two Shot Near Columbia Home, Taken to Hospital

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say two people have been shot near a home late Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Truax Lane.

Officers say two victims were transported to the hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

Police say they believe the shooting is isolated, but don't have any other details on what led to the crime.

This is a breaking news update. We will have more details soon.

