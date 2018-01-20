WLTX
Two-Story Home Catches Fire in Columbia

Amanda Hurley, wltx 9:50 AM. EST January 20, 2018

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Four adults have been displaced after a two-story house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Whitney Street around 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

 

