Two-Story Home Catches Fire in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Four adults have been displaced after a two-story house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Whitney Street around 5 a.m.

DelayedPost:5am #TheCFD was dispatched to a working fire of 2 story MFD 1200blk Whitney St heavy upon arrival reports no injuries all hands still working 4 adults displaced @RedCrossSC assisting #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/jLAb9zo2aM — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 20, 2018

No injuries were reported.

