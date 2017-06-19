Two Suspects Arrested in Richland County Killing

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested two suspects who they say killed a man late last week.
Freddie Lamont Mitchell, 20, and 17-year-old Jordan Taylor are both charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old DeAngelo Henderson.
Henderson was shot Friday afternoon around 5 p.m., in the 1500 block of Elmtree Road, which is just south of Columbia off Leesburg Road. The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died.
According to deputies, Mitchell was a friend to Henderson. Taylor's brother apparently had a previous dispute with the victim.
Officers say additional armed robbery charges are coming for both suspects.
