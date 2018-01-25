Two Suspects Stole Cash from North Columbia Bank, Police Say

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department seeks two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at a North Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the suspects stole cash from the First Citizens Bank at 2621 North Main Street shortly before 11 a.m.

Customers and employees were reportedly forced to lay face down, but no injuries were reported.

The suspects wore colorful hoodies that mostly covered their faces. Officials encourage citizens to pay close attention to their clothing and stature.

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?

Stick with News 19 for updates as they become available.

© 2018 WLTX-TV