Two Teen Girls Die in Fall from Myrtle Beach Hotel

(Photo: WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say two people died Wednesday after apparent falls from a floor of a motel near 2nd Avenue North.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the department, officers were called to Camelot By The Sea, located at 2000 North Ocean Boulevard, at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they discovered two people deceased from apparent falls from one of the hotel floors. Lt. Crosby could not release at this time from which floor the individuals fell.

The identification of the two deceased has not been released at this time. However, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says the two who died after the falls include a 16 and 17-year-old girl.

Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the two deaths, and cannot say at this time if either or both deaths are suspicious.

