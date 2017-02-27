Police Search for Two Missing Girls in Orangeburg County

Elissa Marie Dodgens and Kaniyah Janeice Milhouse (Photo: Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg police are investigating two separate cases of missing girls in the county.

The first disappearance involves 15-year-old Elissa Marie Dodgens. The girl was last seen back on February 19.

Dodgens is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 189 pounds, and has red hair.

On Sunday night, 12-year-old Kaniyah Janeice Milhouse went missing.

She is approximately 5'7" tall and 100 pounds, with light skin, brown eyes and black hair styled into two "puffs." She was last seen wearing a red bulldog sweater, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordans.

At this point, there doesn't appear to be any connection to the disappearances.

If you have seen her or any information on either of the girls,, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

