Two Teenagers Accused of Breaking Into Home

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two teenagers have been arrested by the Columbia Police Department for breaking into a home near Rosewood Drive.
A citizen tip about a home burglary sent officers to the 800 block of South Ott Road just after 9:15 Tuesday morning. Officers saw two males leaving the home through a door that was forced open.
Quincy Kam-Ron McLeod, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile ran from the scene, but officers did catch them after a short chase.
McLeod and the juvenile are charged with third-degree burglary, larceny, and Malicious injury to property.
McLeod was take to the Richland County Detention Center and the juvenile has been petitioned to appear in family court. A judge has set McLeod's bon at $5,000.
All stolen items, including an iPad and firearm equipment, have been returned to the rightful owner.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs