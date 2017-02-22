Two Teenagers Accused of Breaking Into Home

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two teenagers have been arrested by the Columbia Police Department for breaking into a home near Rosewood Drive.

A citizen tip about a home burglary sent officers to the 800 block of South Ott Road just after 9:15 Tuesday morning. Officers saw two males leaving the home through a door that was forced open.

Quincy Kam-Ron McLeod, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile ran from the scene, but officers did catch them after a short chase.

McLeod and the juvenile are charged with third-degree burglary, larceny, and Malicious injury to property.

McLeod was take to the Richland County Detention Center and the juvenile has been petitioned to appear in family court. A judge has set McLeod's bon at $5,000.

All stolen items, including an iPad and firearm equipment, have been returned to the rightful owner.

(© 2017 WLTX)