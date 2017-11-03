Two-Week-Old Baby Found Dead in Lexington, Investigation Underway

Lexington Police say a two-week-old child was found unresponsive on the 100 block of Industrial Dr. Friday morning

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police have an active investigation after an infant boy was found dead in a home Friday morning.

Corporal Cameron Mortenson says around 5:30 a.m., they were called to a home on Industrial Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a two-week old boy who was in possible cardiac arrest and was unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say the parents were at the home when they arrived.

Lexington police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the coroner's office are at the home processing the scene.

Officers say more information will be released today.

