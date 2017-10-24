Two-Year-Old SC Girl Killed in Car Accident

(Photo: Associated Press)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Kershaw County Coroner says a two-year-old girl was killed in a car accident that involved a tractor trailer.

The collision happened around 6:05 p.m. Monday at Old George Town Road and Robinson Town Road.

Troopers say the driver of a Chrysler car disregarded the stop sign, causing it to be struck by the tractor trailer. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The girl, who coroner David West identified as Dixie Deas, was in the back seat of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A one-year-old child was also in the backseat and was injured.

West said the children were not properly restrained in their seats.

The investigation into the accident continues.

