Two-Year-Old Shot in Santee During Argument

A 2-year-old was shot in the head in Santee.

Santee, SC (WLTX) -- SLED is now investigating after a two-year-old was shot in the head Saturday afternoon in Santee.

Thom Berry with SLED tells News 19, the child was sitting in the back seat of a car at a residence on Bonner Avenue when an argument took place between several people. Someone fired a shot and the child was hit in the head.

The child was air lifted to Palmetto Richland for treatment, where the child's condition is unknown. Berry tells us the child was alive at last report.

SLED continues to investigate the incident and talk to witnesses. They have no one in custody at this time.

