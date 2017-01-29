Uber CEO challenged for Trump connection after immigrant ban

WASHINGTON (AP) - Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is facing criticism online for his relationship with President Donald Trump after the administration imposed a temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim countries.
Kalanick said in a Sunday Facebook post that the ban could hurt "thousands" of Uber drivers and he will raise his concerns directly with the president during a Friday business advisory group meeting in Washington.
But the co-founder of the ride-sharing service is being criticized for agreeing to sit on the advisory panel. Twitter users are encouraging riders to #DeleteUber.
Kalanick said in his Facebook post that he's emailing Uber drivers, telling them he would "urge the government to reinstate the right of U.S. residents to travel - whatever their country of origin - immediately."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs