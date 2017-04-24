U.N. Secretary-General to Address USC Graduates

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will receive an honorary degree and deliver remarks to graduates as part of the University of South Carolina’s May commencement ceremony, according to a statement released from the University of South Carolina.

Guterres will receive his degree and deliver remarks at the 3 p.m. commencement ceremony, which includes the College of Education; College of Engineering and Computing; College of Hospitality, Retail, and Sport Management; Interdisciplinary Programs; Palmetto College; School of Music and College of Social Work.

“We are honored that the U.N. secretary-general has decided to visit Columbia and speak to our graduates,” said president Harris Pastides. “This is a rare opportunity for students to hear from a consummate diplomat, civil servant and human rights advocate who is immersed on a daily basis in the most critical issues facing our world today.”

USC announced had in August that guest commencement speakers would not be used at most ceremonies at Colonial Life Arena, with the exception of unique occasions where a highly distinguished speaker may be available to address students.

Other USC baccalaureate and master’s commencement ceremonies in May include:

May 5 (3 p.m.) Ceremony for graduates of the Darla Moore School of Business, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, and the Arnold School of Public Health. Vartan Gregorian, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York, will receive an honorary degree.

May 6 (9:30 a.m.) Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Information and Communications and South Carolina Honors College. Barry Zegel, senior vice president and general manager for CBS Television City, will receive an honorary degree.

The School of Law ceremony takes place on Friday, May 5 at 9 a.m. on USC’s historic Horseshoe. J. Michael Luttig, former U.S. Circuit Court judge and executive vice president and general counsel of The Boeing Company, will receive an honorary degree and address graduates.

The School of Medicine commencement ceremony will take place on Friday, May 5 at 12 p.m. in the Koger Center. Dr. Lois Margaret Nora, president and CEO of the American Board of Medical Specialties will address graduates. The doctoral hooding ceremony takes place Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. in the Koger Center.

Overall, more than 6,800 students will be graduating from the Columbia campus this May and nearly 8,500 from the entire USC system.



Commencement schedule for other USC campuses

USC Salkehatchie: Friday, April 28, 12 p.m. Speaker: Tommy D. Preston Jr., director, national strategy and engagement at The Boeing Company and president of the My Carolina Alumni Association.

Friday, April 28, 12 p.m. Speaker: Tommy D. Preston Jr., director, national strategy and engagement at The Boeing Company and president of the My Carolina Alumni Association. USC Beaufort: Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. Speaker: Belle S. Wheelan, president, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. Speaker: Belle S. Wheelan, president, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. USC Lancaster: Saturday, April 29, 2:30 p.m. Speaker: Former South Carolina First Lady Rachel Hodges.

Saturday, April 29, 2:30 p.m. Speaker: Former South Carolina First Lady Rachel Hodges. USC Union: Saturday, April 29, 6 p.m. Speaker: Bobby Gist, former executive assistant to USC president for Equal Opportunity programs.

Saturday, April 29, 6 p.m. Speaker: Bobby Gist, former executive assistant to USC president for Equal Opportunity programs. USC Upstate: Tuesday, May 2, 6:00 p.m. Speaker: William R. Cobb, retired chairman and CEO of the J M Smith Corporation. Spartanburg businessman Thomas Rudolph Young III will receive an honorary degree.

Tuesday, May 2, 6:00 p.m. Speaker: William R. Cobb, retired chairman and CEO of the J M Smith Corporation. Spartanburg businessman Thomas Rudolph Young III will receive an honorary degree. USC Sumter: Wednesday, May 3, 11:00 a.m. Speaker: Beverly Gagne, president and CEO of SAFE Federal Credit Union.

Wednesday, May 3, 11:00 a.m. Speaker: Beverly Gagne, president and CEO of SAFE Federal Credit Union. USC Aiken: Wednesday, May 3, 6:00 p.m. Speaker and honorary degree recipient: Monica Regalbuto, assistant secretary for environmental management at the U.S. Department of Energy.

