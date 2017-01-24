Unease over lack of Obamacare replacement

A Midlands woman is concerned about her health insurance, especially with no clear direction for the future. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A lot of Americans are concerned about their health insurance, especially with no clear direction for the future.

“I would be either bankrupt or dead,” Columbia resident Marie Stallworth said those would be her options if it were not for the Affordable Care Act.

The 32-year-old said she has had no prior medical issues but unexpectedly was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“I have the all clear but I do have to go back every month for a checkup and scans to make sure the cancer hasn't returned and that's an ongoing cost,” the cancer survivor explained.

Her six chemo treatments, two surgeries and constant doctor visits have totaled almost $200,000. The bill has been covered by insurance under the ACA also known as Obamacare.

“I think that we can do better. I don' think that ACA is perfect,” Stallworth said she has still had a high deductible, but has been able to get the life-saving coverage she has needed.

She says Republican leaders not having a clear replacement is like getting another cancer diagnosis.

“We don't know,” Stallworth explained with a smirk. “I think it's folly to rip something away and then say we don't know. Well there's literally been six years of an opportunity to come up with solutions.”

Republican leaders say Obamacare has too many problems and is too expensive.

They have promised to repeal the ACA and have some proposals that include allowing a state to keep ACA if it's working.

“A range of new plans being brought to the market, but where those plans don't necessarily cover all of the same things that were required to be covered by all the plans under the Affordable Care Act,” USC Professor, insurance expert and economist Robert Hartwig said. “Also plans with higher deductibles for example, now these plans will likely cost less, but they will provide less coverage.”

Hartwig said the new plans will not go into effect for another few years.

“I think it's unlikely South Carolina will keep the ACA the way that we know it today,” the insurance expert explained. “President Trump and many in Congress have promised that individuals with pre-existing conditions would continue to be able to get coverage that may in fact be the case even in a state that decides to jettison the Affordable Care Act however at what costs and with what deductibles, we don’t know.”

It's still unknown what is going to happen, which Stallworth said is unacceptable.

“These are people's lives and livelihoods at stake, I think we have a responsibility to one another, to care for one another,” Stallworth said passionately.

Republican leaders tell News 19 a replacement plan could be presented in the next few days.

"The House Republicans are meeting in Philadelphia for the next three days and healthcare is the number one item on their agenda,” Republican Strategist Dave Wilson said. “By this weekend, we should have a much better idea of what “replace” looks like in Republicans' pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare."

