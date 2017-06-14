Unidentified Child Found 41 Years Ago May Have Spent Time in SC

(Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC))

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - An unidentified child whose remains were found in New York more than 40 years ago may have spent time in South Carolina, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

On March 9, 1976 skeletal remains of a young child were found in basement storage of an apartment complex on Winston Drive in Greece, New York within Monroe County. The child was found wrapped inside a large tarp inside a blue metal footlocker

The child was wearing a light blue pajama top with a deer design on the left chest area. He was also wearing a plastic diaper that was fastened with two stainless steel diaper pins.

It’s estimated that the child had been deceased 6 months to 1 year, or possibly longer. The child had short brown hair and is estimated to be 3-5 years old.

The child had a prominent bulge to the back left region of his skull, creating a large skull abnormality. While its not clear what caused it, it likely mean the child could not walk and had developmental deficiencies.

NCMEC has released a facial reconstruction showing how the child may have looked in life.

New geochemical analysis of his remains indicate he may not have been local to the New York area, having spent the first years of his life in the U.S. Northwest and the last years of his life in the U.S. Southeast.

NCMEC is asking anyone with any information about this child, known as John Greece, to call the Greece Police Department at 1-585-865-9200 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-842-5678).

