Unidentified Teen Who Died 40 Years Ago May Have Been From SC

(Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The body of an unidentified young woman found in Pennsylvania more than 40 years ago may have ben from South Carolina, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

New scientific testing may help investigators finally identify a child whose remains were found in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania in 1973. The body was found on October 10, 1973, on the Edward Martin Military Reserve in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.

An anthropological exam has concluded that the female had been deceased for approximately 1-3 weeks when she was found. She was white, possibly with Southeast European descent, about 16-19 years old and stood 5’5"-5’8" tall. No cause or manner of death could be determined.



NCMEC has created a 3D facial reconstruction using a CT scan of the skull.





Recently, NCMEC facilitated a chemical isotope analysis on Jane Doe’s remains through the USF Forensic Anthropology Center with Dr. Erin Kimmerle.



Interestingly, the results suggest that Jane Doe was not originally from the Lebanon County region.



In fact, she was probably born and raised in the southeast U.S., including Central-Eastern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, southern Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, central and southern West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, southern and eastern Virginia into southern Maryland and Delaware shores.

NCMEC is asking anyone with any information about this Jane Doe to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-865-2194 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-842-5678).

