United Way invests $390,000 for flood recovery efforts

United Way of the Midlands invested $390,000 to support the ongoing rebuild efforts in Richland and Lexington counties after the October 2015 flood.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It's been 16 months since the flood and there are people still without a place to call their own. But the United Way of the Midlands has been helping to change that with a $390,000 grant to five organizations.

Fund recipients include local organizations, Home Works of America and United Black Clergy, as well as national organizations working in the Midlands, including Reach Global, SBP and Brethren Disaster Ministries.

"It really is a way for these families to enjoy and recover, both emotionally and spiritually, but even physically from the devastation they had in 2015," said United Way President, Mac Bennett.

United Way of the Midlands, as well as 40 local and national organizations, have repaired 151 homes in the Midlands. This latest investment could help rebuild an additional 50-60 homes.

"They can stay in their homes where family memories have been cherished forever. To see people help other people, and compassion and construction come together, it's unbelievable," said Joe Huggins, the Home Works of America executive director.

Bennett said nearly 100,000 volunteer hours have been invested in the last year and a half. The United Way of the Midlands is still looking for volunteers. For more information, visit RestoringHopeSC.org.

(© 2017 WLTX)