Unloaded Gun, Ammo Found in Airport High School Student's Backpack

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A 15-year-old Airport High School student is facing charges after deputies say an unloaded gun was found in his backpack.

Lexington County deputies say administrators became aware of the student possibly having a gun at school Tuesday morning. Officers say they searched his belongings and discovered a .380 pistol, both .380 and another caliber of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

The student did not take the unloaded gun out while inside the school, and no student or faculty member was threatened with it, according to Lexington School District Two officials. School administrators say they were alerted by a tip received before classes started, and they stopped the student after he just arrived in class.

The Lexington County school resource officer assigned to Airport High detained the student on a charge of possessing a handgun on school property. The teen, who is not being identified because he’s under the age of 17, will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

He is currently being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

