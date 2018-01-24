Unresponsive Inmate Found at Oconee County Detention Center

Walhalla, SC (WLTX) - A female inmate at the Oconee County Detention Center was found unresponsive Saturday, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say detention officers found 26-year-old Nathlee Nicole Wright in her single-occupancy holding cell around 2:10 p.m.

Wright was transported to Oconee Memorial Hospital for further treatment after being treated by paramedics at the scene.

The incident has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

