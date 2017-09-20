Unseasonably Hot Weather Continues

(Photo: Afante, Efren)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The unseasonably hot weather will continue as we go into the end of the workweek.

Temperatures have been hot over the last several days across the Midlands. High temperatures Wednesday were in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Typically for this time of the year we would expect highs in the middle 80s.

A few showers and storms developed in the heat of the day Wednesday. More isolated showers and storms are expected for Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures for the last two days of the workweek will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The Fall equinox is Friday at 4:02 PM, but it will still feel like summer with the hot temperatures during the afternoon.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and very warm. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s both days.

Next week Hurricane Maria will be off the coast of the Southeast. Right now, it does not look like it will impact our area as it stays to our east. The storm could impact the Mid-Atlantic states, and it will have to be watched closely.

Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will still be above normal with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

