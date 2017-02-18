Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues

More sunshine Sunday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The unseasonable warm weather will continue for the second half of the weekend.

There was some rain across the Midlands Saturday, but the showers will be gone Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will return and high temperatures will be in the middle 70s Sunday afternoon.

The spring-like weather will continue for President's Day. High temperatures on Monday will be in the middle 70s under sunny conditions.

A few more clouds will be possible Tuesday as a system develops to our south. There will be a small chance for some rain Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday and Friday. There will be a chance for rain Friday as a cold front approaches the area. High temperatures both days will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Dry, but cooler weather will return for the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s to near 70° Saturday.

