Unwanted Visitor Could Be Slithering in SC National Park

This is not the actual boa constrictor that may have been released in the park. This is only an example. (Photo: WLTX)

Hopkins, SC (WLTX) - A pet snake may have been released into the Congaree National Park late Sunday night.

According to park officials, witnesses reported the incident when they saw an individual on the trail holding a snake. The witnesses asked the person what they were doing with the snake and replied that they were planning on releasing into the woods.

The park says that the visitor was under the impression that snakes were allowed to be released into the park since they believed they are present there. It is speculated that the snake could be a boa constrictor.

Congaree National Park spokesperson, Scott Teodorski, says they are keeping an eye out for the reptile.

"We'll be monitoring the area that the activity was reported in. At this time we have no reason to believe that there's any threat to public safety," said Teodorski.

Releasing a snake like a boa constrictor into an area it doesn't belong in could cause harm to the ecosystem.

"The wildlife that is here, they've adapted to the environment. Some of the pets, event a pet snake, would have a hard time adapting," said Teodorski. "It can be dangerous because sometimes pets can bring in diseases and things like that so it's really a bad situation for everyone and everything all around."

When people think about the park, Teodorski wants folks to recognize that the park is a home, not just a trail.

"Parks are a community for wildlife and within that community, it's everything from the smallest insect to the smallest plant to some of the wildlife we are normally used to seeing. If it's not from here, it doesn't belong here," said Teodorski.

If anyone has any information about the releasing of the snake or see anything suspicious around the park, they are asked to call and notify Congaree National Park rangers immediately.

