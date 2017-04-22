UPDATE: Body of Missing Person Found on Lake Murray

File (Photo: WLTX)

(WLTX) -- After an 18-hour search, the body of the missing person on Lake Murray has been located.

Staff Sergeant Ray Lewis from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told News19 that 28-year-old Christopher Lanier from Blythewood was found in close proximity to where the boat crash took place Friday evening.

Divers found the body by using GPS coordinates from the boats.

"We were able to get coordinates from the GPS units in the boats that actually showed exactly where the collision occurred," Sergeant Lewis said, "that was a good starting point for the dive team and they were able o go right there. Within a short amount of time they started finding debris from the accident, a debris field, and then like I said about 5 o' clock they were able to locate him."

Earlier on Saturday, DNR officials said two boats crashed into each other late Friday night, between Dreher Island and Frayed Knot Bar and Grill in Chapin.

One other person also died on the night of the crash and several others were injured. There were seven boaters total.

Sergeant Lewis says he cannot stress boat safety enough.

"Two families are really grieving tonight at the loss of loved ones," Sergeant Lewis said, "and you know, they're local families and very, very unfortunate. We continue to preach safety on this lake, until people start practicing safe boating and until people start going and getting boating safety classes and start being responsible on this lake, we're going to continue to see major accidents like this."

This incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed yet.

