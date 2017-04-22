UPDATE: Boaters Who Died on Lake Murray Identified

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Lexington County Coroner has identified both of the people who died in Friday's collision between two boats on Lake Murray.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said the two are 37-year-old Mark Daniel Phillips of Columbia and 28-year-old Christopher Shawn Lanier. Fisher says Phillips died of blunt force trauma sustained in the collision.

An autopsy will take place Monday for Lanier to determine his cause of death.

Lanier's body was found around 5 p.m. Saturday, nearly 18 hours after the crash. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says his body was found near the area where the crash took place.

Divers found the body by using GPS coordinates from the boats.

DNR officials said the two boats collided with each other late Friday night, between Dreher Island and Frayed Knot Bar and Grill in Chapin.

"We were able to get coordinates from the GPS units in the boats that actually showed exactly where the collision occurred," Sergeant Lewis said, "that was a good starting point for the dive team and they were able o go right there. Within a short amount of time they started finding debris from the accident, a debris field, and then like I said about 5 o' clock they were able to locate him."

There were seven boaters total. All the others survived.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sergeant Lewis says he cannot stress boat safety enough.

"Two families are really grieving tonight at the loss of loved ones," Sergeant Lewis said, "and you know, they're local families and very, very unfortunate. We continue to preach safety on this lake, until people start practicing safe boating and until people start going and getting boating safety classes and start being responsible on this lake, we're going to continue to see major accidents like this."

No charges have been filed yet.

