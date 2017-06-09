UPDATE: Disoriented Man in Georgetown County Identified

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - With the public's help, Georgetown County deputies have identified a man found in a local community last week, according to a post to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.
Investigators say they have learned the man's identity, thank to help from the public, and the have turned the information over to the Department of Social Services.
"Sheriff Lane Cribb thanked the public for responding to the call for help identifying this individual," said the Facebook post.
The man pictured was found in the Carvers Bay community on Sunday, May 28, 2017, according to deputies. Officials say the man seemed confused and was not able to provide information about himself. The man had been placed in emergency protective custody until his family could be located, according to deputies.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs