Update: Local Hospital Treating Patients from Train Derailment

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- Health officials with Palmetto Health Richland say they have received 62 patients across its hospital systems.

Each of its Columbia-based hospitals have also received patients. Palmetto Health Baptist received 4 patients, Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge received 10 patients and Palmetto Health Richland 48 patients.

6 patients have been admitted and there may be additional but that is not certain right now.

Officials credit coordination and preparation key to being able to treat patients. Palmetto Health says they were already prepared because of the flu for extra patients and was able to use that set up to help those from the train derailment.

According to Doctors, patients with the most traumatic injuries were transported by bus. The majority of the other injuries are minor or non-existent.

Lexington Medical Center is also seeing patients. At last check, we were told 27 had minor injuries and have been discharged.

