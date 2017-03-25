Missing SC 12-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

Zoey Carles (Photo: Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

Laurens County, SC (WLTX, WSPA) - Laurens County deputies say a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.

Officers say they located Zoey Carles Saturday morning, and that she was reuniting with her family. They did not immediately provide details of her discovery.

Carles, who's from the town of Clinton, was last seen heading to a barn around 6 p.m Thursday. Deputies were alerted to her disappearance around 11 p.m. That night.

Officers used K-9 units and SLED helicopters in their efforts to find her.

