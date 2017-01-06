UPDATE: Missing Teens Found Safe

Macayla Wallace, River Boyd (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Dillon County, SC (WLTX) - Investigators in North Carolina say two missing teens have been located and are safe.

Brunswick County deputies announced early Saturday morning that Macayla Wallace and River Boyd had been found. Officer didn't provide further details on their discovery.

The two were last seen leaving South Brunswick High School Tuesday morning in a car. Wallace and Boyd are said to be in a relationship.

Later, a witness claimed to have seen them on Interstate 95 in South Carolina, holding a sign saying they were trying to get to Florida.

Because the pair were believed to be headed for South Carolina, law enforcement officials in the Midlands had asked people here to be on the lookout as well.