Update: West Columbia Man Shot to Death Following Fight, Suspect Wanted

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - West Columbia police say a fight led up to a fatal shooting Friday that left one man dead.

Officers say the victim and the suspect had an an argument inside an apartment unit in the 1400 block of Platt Springs Road Friday morning. During the fight, the suspect shot the victim in the upper torso, then left the scene.

The victim walked out of the unit, then collapsed in the parking lot. A witness found the body about an hour later and called 911. When officers arrived, they determined the victim was dead.

The suspect remains at large, but officers say they have leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

