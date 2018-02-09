UPDATE: Woman Run in Over in Double Hit and Run Died From Injuries

(Photo: Surveillance Video Stills Provided by Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say the 58-year-old woman who was thrown from a moped and ran over Thursday night has died.

The female victim reportedly died as a result of her injuries after being knocked off a moped on the 3400 block of Two Notch Road.

Police arrested 72-year-old William Washington, who they say was driving the Oldsmobile that ran over the female victim. The Oldmobile has been found and will be processed for potential evidence, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The suspect is charged with felony hit and run and failure to render aid and provide information. He is currently being booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

Police are still looking the for dark GMC Yukon they say hit the moped from behind.

A 54-year-old male victim was also on the moped at the time of the incident, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

