Upstate Student Dies from Bacteria Meningitis

The School District of Pickens County sent home a letter to parents after officials were notified that an R.H. Gettys Middle School sixth-grader died after being hospitalized with bacterial meningitis.

The district was made aware of the student's illness Monday by the student's parents, said district spokesman John Eby. As a precaution, the school informed other parents, Eby said.

The letter stated, "GMS and the school district are working with the (South Carolina) Department of Health and Environmental Control to take all necessary precautions. Also, grief counselors will be made available at the school in the coming days to assist students who are emotionally impacted by the student’s death.

"Out of an abundance of caution, GMS custodial staff has been directed to thoroughly clean surfaces and areas that the student may have come in contact with while at school, and we are notifying parents. There is no recommendation that any persons who have been in contact with this student at school receive any treatment."

According to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most bacteria that cause meningitis are not as contagious as diseases such as the common cold or the flu, according to the letter. The bacteria are spread to other people through close or direct contact with the infected person.

Some symptoms include fever, headache and stiff neck. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and confusion. The district advises parents to take a child to the doctor if the child exhibits any of those symptoms.

"We will continue to monitor all students at GMS, watch for any other patterns of symptoms or illness, and remain in contact with DHEC. Should parents have questions or concerns regarding meningitis, they should contact their doctor," according to the district's letter.

