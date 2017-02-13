Upstate Woman Chained in Container Speaks Out for 1st Time

Kala Brown

In her first public interview since her rescue from a storage container Nov. 3, Kala Brown talked about being held captive for two months and said the man charged with her kidnapping, Todd Kohlhepp, told her if she tried to escape or fight back, he would kill her.

In an interview that aired Monday on "Dr. Phil," Brown said she had been friends with Kohlhepp on Facebook for "years," but she had "no real communication" with Kohlhepp until the Upstate real estate agent saw her post on the social media site about wanting more work. Brown told host Phil McGraw that Kohlhepp reached out to her on Facebook and offered her jobs. She said she cleaned properties for him four to five times before she was kidnapped, and that he never did anything to raise her suspicions before then.

Brown, 30, was found chained in a metal container on property near Woodruff owned by Kohlhepp. Brown had been missing from Anderson for more than two months along with her boyfriend Charles David Carver, whose remains were found on the property.

Brown said on "Dr. Phil" that usually when she did a job for Kohlhepp, she would go to his house and he would meet her outside with a key and the address of a property to clean, but would not go with her. Brown said Kohlhepp told her it was OK for her to have someone with her to help her clean.

On the late August day Brown disappeared, Carver was with her when she went to Kohlhepp's house. Brown said on "Dr. Phil" that she was thinking about taking someone else with her that day, but Kohlhepp had told her he would prefer she bring Carver because they would be working on Kohlhepp's personal property.

Kohlhepp, driving separately, went with Brown and Carver to his 95-acre property in Spartanburg County, telling them he had to unlock the gate for them. She said when they got there, Kohlhepp locked the gate behind them, took them to a two-story garage on the property and told them they would be clearing some underbrush. Brown said while she and Carver waited outside, Kohlhepp told them he had to go back in the garage to get something. Brown said Kohlhepp came back with a gun, that she witnessed Carver's killing and that Kohlhepp was "completely calm" afterward.

She said Kohlhepp then put her in a headlock.

"He grabbed me and told me to come inside or I'd join Charlie," Brown said.

Brown told McGraw that Kohlhepp cuffed her at the ankles and wrist and gagged her, then led her to the 30-foot storage container where she would spend the next two months of her life.

Brown said that when she first saw the container it was "pitch black" inside, and outfitted with shelves that had "dried food and rations and stuff" and lots of bottles of water.

Brown said Kohlhepp shackled her with a 2.5- to 3-foot chain.

Detective Charlynn Ezell of the Anderson Police Department made a brief appearance in the "Dr. Phil" episode. Ezell said detectives believed something was wrong with Brown when they learned that Brown's dog Romeo had been left at Anderson Crossing Apartments without food or water.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has said Kohlhepp has confessed to killing seven people, including Carver last year, Johnny and Meagan Coxie of Spartanburg in December 2015 and four employees at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee in 2003. Wright says Kohlhepp also confessed to Brown's kidnapping.

Wright also made a brief appearance on "Dr. Phil" on Monday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office sent out a statement before the show aired saying that the agency would not be commenting.

"We will not do anything that could potentially jeopardize a successful prosecution," Lt. Kevin Bobo said in an email.

Kohlhepp, 45, is a registered sex offender and real-estate broker from Moore. He is facing 12 charges, including seven counts of murder, according to warrants.

Brown's mother, Bobbie Newsom, said on "Dr. Phil" that "it was like a dam broke with relief," when she found out her daughter was alive.

Newsom said her daughter was once a confident person who participated in modeling and pageants. Now, Newsom said, Brown is "somewhat withdrawn" and unsure of herself.

"I don't see my outgoing girl anymore," Newsom said.

When contacted by the Independent Mail, a spokesman for Brown said she was not available for comment Monday.

Anderson Independent Mail