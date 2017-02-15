U.S. 301 and I95 Interchange Set to Open Saturday

As of Wednesday, the project is 486 days past due and the contractor, McCarthy Improvements Incorporated is paying $7,500 a day in penalties. (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) The highway 301, I-95 interchange in Orangeburg County is still not open and News 19 Viewers emailed asking why its take three years to complete.

Jim Porth from South Carolina Department of Transportation describes the scope of the project. He tells News 129, "The project is a design build project supposed to provide interconectivity from U.S. Route 301 and U.S. 15 over to S.C. Route 6. It's also to improve the interchange at US route 301 and I95 which is exit 97 on I 95."

That conectivity provides acces to a company that will be coming in called Jafza South Carolina LLC.

The project was supposed to be finished November 18, 2015. News 19 asked Porth to explain what the hold up has been. He says, "One of those, the FEMA flood plain has changed since the initiation of this project and which caused some redesign which caused us some delay somewhere in the proximity of a year."

Another delay came because the soil used to build the ramps and road elevation up to the three bridges did not meet SCDOT specifications for the amount of moisture in the area. So they had to truck in the proper soil. Porth says, "That along with the significant rainfall we've had the floods of 2015, compounded the problem." Then in 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit, flooding the area again, halting work for some days.

Porth says the bridges also must past a smoothness riding test. He says, "Just last week we had a failing test, the contractor came in over the weekend and did some additional grinding smoothing out the surface and texture of the bridge to get a passing result." He also says that is not uncommon in these projects.

For every day the contractor, McCarthy Improvements Incorporated, goes past the original finish date they must pay a $7,500 fine. As of Wednesday the project was 486 days past due. That comes to a total of $3,645,000 in possible penalties. Porth Says they will negotiate some of those days due to the weather. He says, "There are some days that the contractor will be due back for reasons that are beyond his control such as the floods of 2015, and there are few other issues that we have negotiate and work out."



The project is also currently over budget. The original bid was for $31million but work orders are coming in at $33Million. However the penalties may end up making up that difference.

If weather cooperates they are hoping to have the interchange with I95 open late Saturday afternoon on February 18, 2017 The back up date would be Monday, February 20, 2017

The new part, which is the extension from I95 to S.C. 6, is expected to be open mid March to early April weather permitting.



