"Jackpotting" suspect in Lexington (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A crime spreading across the globe is now in Lexington.

The U.S. Secret Service is calling this the 21st Century bank robbery. No guns, no masks - criminals are using software to hack into ATM machines and steal cash. They call it "jackpotting."

Matthew O'Neill with the U.S. Secret Service says this crime used to only be an international issue. As of May/June 2017, "jackpotting" been seen in at least 15 states - including here in South Carolina. The Lexington Police Department have reported three banks getting hit by teams of people in the beginning of January.

"Criminals will physically take over an atm by gaining access to the ATM's internal computer," O'Neill said.

O'Neill says the crime is typically a two team job.

"The first person will try to hide what they're doing by wearing a jacket that might say ATM technician," O'Neill said.

O'Neill says the "technician" will hook up his computer to the ATM, take it over, and leave.

"Then the second crew will come in, basically they're the ones who will stand there for the next hour waiting to get drawn from the ATM," O'Neill said.

Within that hour, O'Neill says the ATM could dispense up to 40 bills every 23 seconds.

"Well north of one million dollars has been taken," O'Neill said.

O'Neill says if you see anyone hanging around an ATM for an unusual amount of time or see an open ATM by a car, to call your local law enforcement.

"You're stealing millions of dollars from banks which of course could create a problem for the larger economy," O'Neill said.

As far as the average consumer goes, O'Neill says this is only an inconvenience. You may show up to an ATM that has run out of money, but no personal banking information is being targeted.

The U.S. Secret Service is currently investigating 90 cases of jackpotting nationwide, according to O'Neill. If you have any information that could help Lexington Police locate the local jackpotting suspect, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

