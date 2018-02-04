USC Baseball Great Earl Bass Dies

File (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Earl Bass, former USC baseball player from 1972-1975 has passed away at his home in Florida at the age of 64.

A press release from the University of South Carolina says that Gamecocks are mourning the passing of Earl Bass.

The former All-American pitcher was recognized as an SEC Legend during the league's baseball tournament last year, and said he was proud to be the second Gamecock baseball recipient honored as such, following in the footsteps of head coach Bobby Richardson.

"I was shocked," Bass said about being named an SEC Legend. "It was quite a nice surprise. I didn't know who else from the program was in there, but I said Coach Richardson has to be in there ahead of me, for sure. So it's really special."

The 1974 team went 48-8 and was one game shy of the College World Series. The next year, Bass helped the Gamecocks post a 51-6 record, finishing as the runner up at the College World Series. After a brilliant college career, Bass was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and spent much of his professional career at the Triple A level and also played winter ball in Venezuela.

Originally from Cayce, S.C., Bass came back to visit family each year. .Bass was living in Palm Beach, Fla.,and owned a restaurant in nearby Manalapan.

