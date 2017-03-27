USC Basketball Racking in Wins, Five Points Racking in Business

The Village Idiot in Five Points (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - While the USC basketball teams are racking up wins, businesses in Five Points say they are racking in the money.

"We're pretty crowded at a time when we usually don't get much business," said Keith Johnson, the general manager of Jake's in Five Points.

Johnson says having a packed bar on a Sunday afternoon is the power of a Gamecock win.

"Every night they've been playing we've been crowded and every time they win people have been celebrating afterwards," Johnson said.



The streets of Five Points were flooded with fans as the USC men's basketball team advanced to the final four, and businesses around the area say they got to catch the wave.



"This tournament has just been insane," said Emily Langford with the Village Idiot in Five Points.

Langford says they are always closed on Mondays to recover from the weekend, but need that time now more than usual.



"Yesterday we already had a line when we opened, basically since we made the Sweet 16 it's just been outrageous everyday," Langford laughed.



"All this momentum fuels people to go out and spend dollars downtown which is fantastic," said Carl Blackstone, the president and CEO of the Columbia Chamber.



Still, Blackstone says it's much bigger than that.

"We'll see from admissions increasing, the number of kids wanting to come to Columbia to go to school," Blackstone said, "but we'll also see Columbia being put on the map of a destination place."

A destination place these businesses say they are happy to be a part of.



"This is just unprecedented so it's just been really really great to watch," Langford said.



"As long as the Gamecocks keep winning we'll keep having the crowds celebrating the games and celebrating afterwards," Johnson said.



