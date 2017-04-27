Charles Bierbauer, the dean of the College of Mass Communications and Information Studies at the University of South Carolina, discussed the reliability of news sources, as well as the importance of being media-savvy on Thursday night.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- We've all seen the articles on social media sites that make us question if it's true or false. Many people click on the link to read more about it, while others just share it, believing the headline. But as we found out during the 2016 Presidential election, not all of the articles seen on social media sites were true.

Charles Bierbauer, the dean of the College of Mass Communications and Information Studies at the University of South Carolina, discussed the reliability of news sources, as well as the importance of being media-savvy on Thursday night. It's all part of Richland Library's "Inform Yourself" series.

Bierbauer encouraged the audience to research the articles. If they see an article on social media, he said to check the website where an article is being published from. Websites ending in .com.co should catch your attention and you should do some more digging to see if that site should be trusted.

"There is a component to this that has nothing to do with news and nothing to do with politics. It's all about clickbait. It's all about attracting someone to an article because every time you or I click on it, someone is making a penny, or half a penny, or a fraction of something," said Bierbauer.

There are three more sessions of the "Inform Yourself" series:

May 23 - Inform Yourself: Medical and Health Literacy

June 22 - Inform Yourself: Information Literacy for Kids

July 25 - Inform Yourself: Information Literacy for Job Seekers

