USC Fans React to Women's Win

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- The University of South Carolina women's basketball team rolled to a 90-40 win over UNC Asheville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

On Friday afternoon, fans gathered at the Marriott on Hampton Street to send off the Gamecocks to their first game. Just like the SEC tournament, the cheerleaders, band, and Cocky were there to wish the ladies luck in the first round.

The Gamecocks are the #1 seed in the tournament for the fourth straight year, but fans are disappointed with how the selection committee seeded USC. If the Gamecocks win on Sunday, they'll head to Stockton, California for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.

"It's really galling to see them get this type of treatment. Coach and the team are focusing on taking care of business and they're not going to let that get in the way," said Michael Sullivan.

The Gamecocks are also playing without senior Alaina Coates. Before the tournament, it was announced that Coates will not be playing in the tournament because of an ankle sprain. That is devastating news for the Gamecocks and their fans, but fans remain optimistic for the future of the tournament.

"They performed pretty good. They stepped up their game some more. They showed that they are ready to move on. Tonight's game was a great test to show that they can do this without key players, and other players stepped up. The team is a great team," said Porter Young.

