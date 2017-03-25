USC Fans Travel to Stockton for Gamecocks

A decent number of Gamecock fans showed up to the West Coast to support the women's basketball team.

Stockton, California (WLTX) -- Heading into the Sweet 16, the University of South Carolina women's basketball team didn't know what to expect with their fan base. Stockton is nearly three thousand miles away from Columbia, and the men's basketball team is also playing the same weekend, but in New York. But to their surprise, a decent number of Gamecock fans showed up to the West Coast to support their team.

