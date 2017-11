Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Athens, GA is about three hours away from Columbia. However, not every Gamecock fan made their way down for the game. Instead, fans say they got the next best thing, the game-day experience at a sports bar.

News 19 went to the Village Idiot in Five Points and the Carolina Ale House in the Vista to talk to die-hard fans.

© 2017 WLTX-TV