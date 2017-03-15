Find great deals on gifts for grads. (Photo: Vertive)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - May graduation is right around the corner at the University of South Carolina, and right now, each graduate can only receive up to five guest tickets to the ceremony.

Students who are approved to graduate and walk at the Commencement Ceremony can access those guest tickets through Ticketmaster beginning this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through March 31 at 5 p.m. Graduating students, of course, do not need a ticket into the ceremony.

There will be a chance to get additional tickets starting on April 10. Students who have already gotten their five guest tickets will be sent an email on how to request extra tickets. Extra tickets will be given out in the order the requests are received.

All Commencement Ceremonies will take place at the Colonial Life Arena. All seats are "General Admission" and doors will open two hours before the start of the ceremony.

Commencement Ceremonies are as followed:

Friday, May 5, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Darla Moore School of Business, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, and Arnold School of Public Health

Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. College of Arts and Sciences, College of Information and Communications, and South Carolina Honors College (BARSC students only)

Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. College of Education, College of Engineering and Computing, College of Hospitality, Retail, and Sports Management, Interdisciplinary Programs, Palmetto College, School of Music, and College of Social Work



More information on parking, seating, etc. can be found on USC's University Registrar website.

