COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officials from the University of South Carolina issued statements to students following President Trump's signed executive order which suspends the entry of refugees from seven countries to the United States for 120 days. Those seven countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Dr. Harris Pastides, president of the University of South Carolina tweeted, "We value int'l students, faculty & staff and are committed to their safety and success regardless of religion, ethnicity or nat'l orgin." According to the school's website, there are more than 1,700 international students from 95 countries that are enrolled there.

Dr. Allen Miller, vice provost and director of Global Carolina, sent a message to students who may be impacted by the ban saying, "We understand that for many of you this executive order may be unsettling and that you may be worried about your future at USC." He says the university believes "nothing in the executive order will compel you to leave before the expiration of your status." He encourages students to not travel out of the country to avoid re-entry issues.

Just hours after President Trump's executive order was signed, a Clemson University graduate said she was detained at an airport in Dubai. In her Facebook post she explained that she was visiting family in Tehran, Iran and had issues after boarding a flight to Washington.

Dr. James P. Clements, president of Clemson University, also issued a statement following President Trump's executive order that affects residents from the predominantly Muslim countries. "For those faculty, staff, and students who could potentially be affected by this Executive Order, we would advise that you defer any travel outside of the U.S. for the time being if at all possible."

Any University of South Carolina student can refer questions regarding this ban to the university's International Student Services.

