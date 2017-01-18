USC Professor Working on to Stop Deadly Virus

A Univeristy of South Carolina professor may have the solution to help stop the spread of a deadly virus. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A University of South Carolina professor may have the solution to help stop the spread of a deadly virus.

Dr. Tonya Colpitts of the USC School of Medicine and her team are working to help stop the spread of dengue.

“Dengue is a virus that's transmitted by mosquitoes to humans,” the professor explained. “So it can be deadly. It's often asymptomatic. Some people don't know they even have contracted dengue but if you have symptoms it can resemble the flu with some severe joint pain.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 400 million people are infected with Dengue each year and it’s an issue that plagues Asia and South America.

“So efforts at creating a dengue vaccine have been running into some trouble because of efficacy and safety problems,” Colpitts said. “So we decided to focus on the mosquito, and we're using a mosquito protein to stop the mosquito from getting infected, which would then stop transmission to humans.”

She is using donated blood from her students for her research. The mosquitoes are eating that blood that's been infused with the vaccine and lab tests show those mosquitoes did not contract dengue.

“One limitation of this vaccine is that it doesn’t protect the person from getting the dengue virus, but if you consider it as an altruistic vaccine. If the community gets vaccinated with the mosquito protein they then can give the antibodies to the mosquito, and the mosquito population won't be able to get dengue virus,” Colpitts said. “And then the community will be protected. So if everybody gets the vaccine they're protecting each other and indirectly protecting themselves.”

The vaccine is in the preliminary stages.

Colpitts said her team is looking to get more funding to continue research and further develop the vaccine.

Colpitts said this vaccine could possibly help stop the spread of the Zika virus in the same way.

