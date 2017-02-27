People Allowed to Come Back Inside USC Medical School

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina School of Medicine was briefly evacuated after there was concern about a possible hazardous material situation.

The building is located in the 6400 block of Garners Ferry Road, near the Dorn VA Medical Hospital.

The Columbia Fire Department says the building was evacuated as a precaution. About an hour later, people were allowed back inside.

It's unclear if there were any hazardous materials found.

Traffic in that area was also affected by the incident.

(© 2017 WLTX)