'Under Pressure' USC Student Jumps Onstage with Rock Stars at Concert

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Imagine getting the chance to rock out with a famous rock band. One University of South Carolina student had the chance to do just that.

The Foo Fighters performed at the Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, as part of their 'Concrete & Gold' tour. It was the first time the group performed in Columbia. USC sophomore Pierce Edge took full advantage of it.

"I had the plan to go to the show with the motive in mind of, 'Hey, maybe this could happen'."

After spending hours outside the CLA on Tuesday, the 19-year-old was in the front row to see the Foo Fighters with a sign in hand. The sign read: Drums On Under Pressure?

"That being the song I requested," said Pierce.

That sign caught the attention of lead singer, Dave Grohl, halfway through the show.

"He mouthed the word, maybe."

When the Foo Fighters came back on stage for their encore, Edge's chance to perform became a reality.

"He looked at me, saw what I had said and he said, 'You know that song? You know what to do? Come on stage'," said Pierce.

As to where this moment ranks in Edge's 19 years.

"Number one...number one."

