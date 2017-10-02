USC Students Speak Out Following Las Vegas Shooting

Connor Pizii goes to concerts and music festivals and says he never thinks about his safety, until now. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - More than 50 people were killed and more than 515 people were injured following the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

The Harvest Festival was taking place at the site of the shooting. The music festival featured country artists.

We spoke to students at the University of South Carolina, who attend music festivals throughout the year.

Many of them say they would never thing a shooting of this magnitude could happen.



"I think about the music and being there with my friends," says Christian Brown. "I don't think about anything bad that could happen."

"When I've ever been to a music festivals or concerts, nothing about hate or worrying about anything that happened in Vegas really crossed my mind," says Connor Pizii. "It's kind of an atmosphere that's very loving and accepting of each other and just all there for the music. It's extremely shocking to see that those people were just as unaware of that being a reality as I would've been."

"I just count my blessings honestly" says Savannah Cerniglia. "I don't think that people should live in fear or be fearful of going to music festivals after this. I'm definitely going to be more careful after this happened, but I'm not going to let that stop me of doing the things I love, hanging out with the people I love and seeing the bands that I love."



