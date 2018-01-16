USC Students Upset After Racist Flyers Found at School

A photo shared on social media of racially charge flyers found on the campus of the Unversity of South Carolina.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina is investigating after racist flyers were found on campus.

Students began reaching out to News19 on social media Tuesday morning saying they were upset after discovering the flyers at Gambrell Hall when they arrived for class.

News19 is not including the text of what the flyers said, but they contained language that was intended to be offensive to African-Americans. Gambrell Hall houses, among other disciplines, the university's African-American studies program. The flyers were beside a bulletin board that lists the program's faculty, and the flyers were placed over a collage of famous African-Americans.

The university said similar flyers were found at 'several' buildings.

"This morning, flyers bearing racist language were discovered in several buildings on campus," the university said in a statement. "This is unacceptable and inconsistent with our institutional values. At UofSC, we strive to create a campus built on the tenets of the Carolinian Creed, inclusivity and respect for all. These racist messages run contrary to who we are as Gamecocks and have no place at Carolina. University officials are continuing to investigate the matter."

Some students who saw the flyers snapped a picture and uploaded it to social media. Collectively, those posts were shared thousands of times.

Tuesday was the first day back to class for students following their holiday break.

"Happy first day of classes for the spring semester," one of the people who was upset wrote online.

© 2018 WLTX-TV